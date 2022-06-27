That was fast. Only two months since its official launch, the Bored Ape-themed fast food restaurant — “Bored & Hungry” — has stopped accepting cryptocurrency as payment.

What Happened: According to Hypebeast, the restaurant has been forced to stop accepting payment in ApeCoin APE/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD in light of the market volatility that caused sharp drawdowns in the assets’ prices.

Bored & Hungry, a 1,700-square-foot restaurant based in Long Beach, California, opened on April 9 after owner Andy Nguyen purchased the Bored Ape Yacht Club #6184 NFT. The company likened the concept of the first “Bored Ape” restaurant to Smashburger, but "powered by Trill Burgers and Beleaf Burgers — two IRL (In Real Life) concepts that Nguyen is bringing together under his Bored Ape brand.”

Nguyen’s team later enlisted rapper and NFT advocate Snoop Dogg to help launch a Bored Ape-themed dessert bar inspired by the rapper’s NFT avatar “Dr. Bombay.”

Price Action: APE was trading at $4.80, down 7.31% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro. ETH was trading at $1,188, down 2.91% over the same period.