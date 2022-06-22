AMAZY Launches To Integrate Fitness With Crypto Earning

Innovative Move2Earn lifestyle application, AMAZY, officially launches to encourage more people to engage in physical activities and earn crypto.

It is the best of both worlds offered through the AMAZY project as the all-in-one lifestyle app officially launches as an innovative solution to encourage a healthier lifestyle. AMAZY was designed by the duo of Sergey Kosenko and Artem Nikolaev, two experienced tech entrepreneurs and blockchain enthusiasts, as a crypto ecosystem, with exciting features, standing out for its Move2Earn functionality that rewards users for every step they take.

The lack of physical activities is fast becoming a major problem across the globe, leading to several ailments, many of which cost people a lot of money and sometimes their lives. Over the years, a variety of solutions, including gym memberships, have been developed to encourage more physical activities. However, hitting the gym can sometimes be a daunting task, especially due to the cost involved and the seeming lack of motivation. Consequently, AMAZY has been developed to bridge the gap between the divide by creating a solution that pays people to stay active.

The Move2Earn model is the core of the project scheduled to go full-scale in 2023, with support from influencers across the globe. Described as the Future of Fitness, AMAZY is offering a solution that blends health with the ability to earn tokens simultaneously. The AMAZY ecosystem includes the AZY (AMAZY Token) and AMT (AMAZY Movement Token). AZY is a governance token with a total supply of 1 billion tokens while AMT has an unlimited supply.

The AMT tokens will be received for performing specific activities (walking and jogging) while wearing the appropriate sneakers model. Those tokens might be used for improving in-game parameters and leveling up sneakers.

AMAZY is designed to allow members of the community to purchase 3D NFT sneakers, go for a walk or jog, and earn tokens that can be exchanged for real money with the first sneakers starting from $100.

For further information about the AMAZY project and to be a part of the project, visit - https://amazy.io/. AMAZY also has a growing online community across social media, including Discord, Twitter and Telegram.

This content should not be interpreted as investment advice. Cryptocurrency is a volatile market; do your independent research and only invest what you can afford to lose. New token launches and small market capitalization coins are inherently more risky than large cap cryptocurrencies. These tokens are subject to larger liquidity and market risks.