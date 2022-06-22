ñol

Lil Baby and Timbaland Perform At Bored Ape Yacht Club's Celebrity-Packed ApeFest 2022

by Shiv Juneja, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 22, 2022 2:04 PM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Lil Baby and Timbaland perform at BAYC-hosted ApeFest 2022, with more surprises performances yet to come.
  • Alongside musical performances, the Bored Ape Yacht Club team gave NFT holders access to exclusive merchandise and BAYC-themed foodtrucks.

On June 21, Hip Hop artists Lil Baby and Timbaland performed at ApeFest 2022, an annual event for Bored Ape Yacht Club and Mutant Ape Yacht Club holders, hosted by the BAYC team.

What Happened: ApeFest 2022 runs from June 20 to June 23. The event is featuring numerous BAYC holder celebrities, including Snoop Dogg, Madonna, and Lil Baby.

As the price of Bored Ape Yacht Club and Mutant Ape Yacht Club NFTs grew exponentially over the past 18 months, a vast array of public figures have become holders of these NFTs. On the night of June 21, rappers Lil Baby and Timbaland took the stage at ApeFest, performing their music in front of event attendees.

As the festival continues, fans are anticipating numerous surprise performances. The event is occurring on Pier 17 at 89 South Street in New York City.

Also Read: If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin When Michael Saylor Said To Mortgage Your House, Here's How Much You're Down

ApeFest 2022 attendees have access to Bored and Hungry and Snoop Dogg’s food trucks Dr. Bombay’s Sweet Exploration and Champ Medici’s Bored Taco.

Meanwhile, the BAYC team also launched exclusive Mutant Ape Yacht Club and Bored Ape Yacht Club merchandise for attendees.

Despite the recent plunge in cryptocurrency and NFT prices, the Bored Ape community strives to give their NFT holders the year's most hyped and exciting NFT festival.

