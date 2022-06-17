The Golden State Warriors won the NBA Championship on Thursday, defeating the Boston Celtics in a thrilling 103-90 victory. This is the Warriors' seventh championship and the fourth for NBA star Steph Curry.

Among the millions of fans who were happy with the Warriors' win were Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT owners, because one of their own — Curry — owns Bored Ape #7990.



Traits

Yellow (13%)Tweed Suit (1%)Zombie (3%)Blue (5%)Bored (23%)

Curry purchased the Ape on Aug. 28, 2021, for 55 Ethereum ETH/USD, a relatively modest amount of Ethereum compared to the current floor price of 86.85 ETH.

When he purchased the Ape, Ethereum was priced at $3,246.78, meaning Curry spent $178,572.90 to acquire the NFT.

Considering the extreme volatility in the crypto markets that has seen Ethereum return to December 2020 prices, Curry would have a loss if he were to sell the Ape today.

Ethereum is currently priced at $1,080.48. If Curry sells at the floor price of 86.85 ETH, he would receive $93,926.53 before royalty and creator fees.

This means he would lose $84,646.37, or a 47.4% loss on the investment.

We doubt he would worry too much. According to Forbes, he is the fifth highest-paid athlete in the world, making an astounding $92.8 million in 2022.

Photo: Grustock via Shutterstock