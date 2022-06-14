Cryptocurrency Polygon Decreases More Than 5% Within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Polygon's MATIC/USD price has fallen 5.99% to $0.41. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 30.0% loss, moving from $0.60 to its current price.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Polygon over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are Bollinger Bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

Polygon's trading volume has climbed 96.0% over the past week, moving in tandem, directionally, with the overall circulating supply of the coin, which has increased 0.39%. This brings the circulating supply to 6.87 billion, which makes up an estimated 68.73% of its max supply of 10.00 billion. According to our data, the current market cap ranking for MATIC is #23 at $2.86 billion.

Powered by CoinGecko API

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.