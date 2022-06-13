Top Ten NFTs By Weekly Sales Volume: Bored Ape Yacht Club Takes Back Top Spot From Goblins, Three New Projects Join Leaderboard

The non-fungible token market has seen a drop in sales volume on OpenSea, an NFT marketplace for buying and selling items.

The highly anticipated Coinbase Global COIN NFT marketplace has had a slow start, but could be bringing more people into the sector.

The declining price of cryptocurrencies including Ethereum ETH/USD has led to a cooling off of the floor prices in ETH and U.S. dollars for many collections.

Every week, Benzinga takes a look at the top 10 NFT projects by sales volume, as reported by CryptoSlam.

Here are the top 10 NFT projects by sales volume for the past week.

Bored Ape Yacht Club: $19.9 million, -21.4%

We Are All Going To Die: $10.3 million, -15.3%

Otherdeed for Otherside: $9.4 million, -21.1%

Sh*tBeast: $8.4 million, +937.4%

Goblintown: $8.1 million, -76.7%

Mutant Ape Yacht Club: $7.9 million, -26.4%

GODA Mint Pass: $7.8 million, N/A

CryptoPunks: $6.1 million, +77.7%

Sorare: $4.8 million, -9.8

Pablos: $4.5 million, -9.8%

What Happened: Three new projects entered the top 10 for the past week with Sh*tBeast, GODA Mint Pass and Pablos all entering the top 10.

Bored Ape Yacht Club topped the list as one of two projects that had sales volume of $10 million or more for the week. For comparison, the top six NFT collections by sales volume all topped $10 million in the previous week.

Goblintown fell to fifth place after topping the leaderboard for two straight weeks. Last week’s top newcomer We Are All Going To Die ranked second for the week, moving up from third place and having a small decline in sales volume.

Outside the top 10, CloneX ranked 11th and saw a 9% increase in sales volume. Murakami Flowers, ranking 12th, with a 472% increase in sales volume.

Other popular collections Moonbirds and Azuki ranked 14th and 17th in sales volume for the week.

NBA Top Shot ranked 18th with a 4% increase in sales volume.

Solana SOL/USD based Okay Bears ranked 20th and saw a 5% increase in sales volume.

Photo: Courtesy of Marco Verch Professional Photographer on Flickr