Top 10 NFTs By Weekly Sales Volume: Goblintown Leads Again, Newcomers We Are All Going To Die, Akumu Dragonz Join Leaderboard

The non-fungible token market has seen a drop in sales volume on OpenSea, an NFT marketplace for buying and selling items.

The highly anticipated Coinbase Global Inc COIN NFT marketplace has had a slow start but could be bringing more people into the sector.

This week saw several new NFT collections top the leaderboard and several well-known projects remain in line compared to the previous week.

Every week, Benzinga takes a look at the top 10 NFT projects by sales volume, as reported by CrytpoSlam.

Here are the top 10 NFT projects by sales volume for the past week:

Goblintown: $34.8 million, +59.6%

Bored Ape Yacht Club: $25.3 million, +45.5%

We Are All Going To Die: $12.3 million, N/A

Otherdeed for Otherside: $12.0 million, -36.1%

Mutant Ape Yacht Club: $10.9 million, +5.5%

Akumu Dragonz: $10.2 million, N/A

Boki: $9.1 million, +76.9%

Sorare: $5.3 million, -17.7%

Quirklings: $4.5 million, N/A

CloneX: $4.0 million, -19.9%

What Happened: The mysterious Goblintown collection of 10,000 NFTs topped the list for the second straight week. The project with no Discord or roadmap from an anonymous team has seen its floor price continue to rise hitting over 8 Ethereum ETH/USD and trading at 5.68 ETH at the time of writing.

Bored Ape Yacht Club moved up from third last week to second place with a 45.5% increase in sales volume. Other Yuga Labs-related collections Otherdeed and Mutant Ape Yacht Club ranked fourth and fifth for the week.

New collections We Are All Going To Die, Quirklings and Akumu Dragonz joined the top 10 in their first weeks. We Are All Going To Die continues the trend of several free mints with some mystery behind them catching fire and gaining a following and a floor price.

Akumu Dragonz is the Ethereum-launched collection from the team that previously launched Boryoku Dragonz on the Solana SOL/USD blockchain. The company has goals of launching cross-chain capabilities in the future.

Sorare held its eighth overall position and CloneX re-entered the top 10 at 10th place.

Outside the top 10, a collection called pieceofs**t ranked 11th with $4 million in sales.

Moonbirds ranked 12th with $3.8 million in sales volume, falling out of the top 10 after rankings 10th last week.

GoblinGrlz, which follows the goblin theme, ranked 13th with $3.8 million in sales volume.

Another new project called Leave Me Alone also joined the top 20 ranking at 15th with $3.4 million in sales volume.