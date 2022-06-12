ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
BTC/USD
%
ETH/USD
%
ADA/USD
%
DOGE/USD
%
XRP/USD
%
SOL/USD
%
DOT/USD
%
UNI/USD
%
LTC/USD
%
AVAX/USD
%
LINK/USD
%
GRT/USD
%
XLM/USD
%
MATIC/USD
%
AXS/USD
%
FIL/USD
%
VET/USD
%
ATOM/USD
%
Powered bycrypto.com

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Plunge: Investors Jittery, But Will Crypto Pain Ease In Week Ahead?

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Staff Writer 
June 12, 2022 9:41 PM | 3 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin fell sharply over the weekend
  • Bitcoin is down nearly 11%, while Ethereum has declined over 20% for the week
  • Recovery momentum could be softer after Friday's inflation jolt - analyst

Bitcoin and Ethereum prices plunged Sunday evening as the global cryptocurrency market dropped sharply lower by 5.9% to $1.1 trillion at press time.

Price Performance Of Major Coins
Coin 24-hour 7-day Price
Bitcoin BTC/USD -5.9% -10.7% $26,790.42
Ethereum ETH/USD -5.9% -20.3% $1,446.59
Dogecoin DOGE/USD -8.6% -21.05% $0.06
Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap)
Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price
Neo (NEO) +9.7% $11.98
FTX Token (FTT) +1.3% $27.90
UNUS SED LEO (LEO) +0.3% ​​$5.51

See Also: How To Get Free NFTs

Why It Matters: Bitcoin, Ethereum and other large cryptocurrencies crashed over the weekend after a hotter-than-expected inflation report on Friday.

May's Consumer Price Index rose 1% from the prior month on a seasonally adjusted basis versus a consensus estimate of 0.7%. It rose 8.6% before adjustment over the last 12 months, above an estimated 8.2%, the sharpest rise since December 1981.

On Friday, Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at OANDA, had predicted the bloodbath as appetite for risk assets evaporated.

“A Bitcoin weekend collapse could see prices plunge towards the $25,500 area, with $22,500 being the most extreme scenario.  Weekend crypto crashes sometimes are followed by a quick recovery, but the current environment and soft interest might make for a slow recovery.”

Bitcoin's relative strength index stood at 33.29, while Ethereum's was at 26.38 at press time, according to Trading View data. An RSI below 30 indicates “oversold” conditions. 

Cryptocurrency trader Michaël van de Poppe pointed out that RSI for BTC and ETH are significantly lower than in December 2018, but even so the majority want to short. 

In mid-December 2018, Bitcoin traded around the $3,300 level, while Ethereum was priced around $85.

Glassnode co-founders Jan & Yann noted on Friday that the Bitcoin google queries were above the 2019-2020 bear market levels despite fears of an upcoming recession. 

Heading into a fresh trading week, investor sentiment remains fearful. At press time, Alternative.me’s “Fear & Greed Index” flashed “Extreme Fear” as it did last week.

Read Next: Musk Reacts To Jack Dorsey's Bitcoin Web5 Project, Says Dogecoin Web69 Would Be Fire

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BitcoindogecoinEthereumCryptocurrencyTop StoriesMarketsMoversTrading Ideas