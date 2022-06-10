Inflation Number Surges 8.6% Year-o-Year In May, Surpasses Expectations

by

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased 1% M/M in May on a seasonally adjusted basis versus the consensus of 0.7%. In April it rose 0.3%.

Core CPI rose 0.6% in May versus a consensus of 0.5%.

Over the last 12 months, Core CPI increased 6% above the consensus of 5.8%.

