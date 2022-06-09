ñol

Jack Dorsey, Jay-Z Fuel Bitcoin Education Program In Brooklyn Neighborhood

by Shiv Juneja, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 9, 2022 4:46 PM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • This initiative looks to provide in-person and remote cryptocurrency education for residents of Marcy Houses.
  • The program runs June 22-Sept. 7.

Jay-Z, rapper and entrepreneur, and Jack Dorsey, former CEO of Twitter TWTR, announced their funding Thursday of The Bitcoin BTC/USD Academy, free of cost.

What Happened: Dorsey took to Twitter to announce that he and Jay-Z will be collaborating to fund The Bitcoin Academy, a free Bitcoin education program. Partnered with Black Bitcoin Billionaire and Crypto Blockchain Plug, The Bitcoin Academy endeavours to empower the community of Marcy, Brooklyn, where Jay-Z grew up, with financial literacy and facilitate economic independence.

This initiative looks to provide in-person and remote cryptocurrency education for residents of Marcy Houses. The program runs June 22-Sept. 7.

Why It's Important: In an ever-changing economic landscape, Bitcoin has established itself as a crucial means of financial literacy and empowerment. The Bitcoin Academy seeks to provide communities with an alternative form of money and serve as a beacon of education on newer technologies that continue to shape future technologies and industries.

In Marcy, The Bitcoin Academy looks to empower and educate residents on finances, technology and investments, thus, aiming to facilitate economic independence.

The Last Word: Despite the exponential growth of the cryptocurrency industry, there still exists a knowledge gap around blockchain technologies. Initiatives, such as these work toward bridging that gap, preparing all communities for technological advancement and economic growth.
