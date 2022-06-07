RealFevr NFT Drop #3 Will Feature Soccer Video Moments From Italy Serie A

Ronaldinho, Belotti, Cristiano Ronaldo, Totti or Ibrahimović are just some of the soccer stars whose moments will be available in the June 15 drop

Lisbon, May 30 - The NFT Marketplace RealFevr is set to launch fully licensed video moments of Serie A, Italy’s main soccer league, on June 15.



The startup has held two past NFT drops in 2021 with world-class NFT moments from the Portuguese league, featuring players such as Bruno Fernandes, who is RealFevr’s global ambassador and shareholder, Cristiano Ronaldo, Iker Casillas, Ángel Di María, and others. Both sold out in a few hours and total sales surpassed 110,000 packs, reflecting the clear interest for this market innovation.



Now, RealFevr will launch it’s “Drop #3” with Serie A moments, bringing back legends like Ronaldinho, Francesco Totti, Roberto Baggio, Diego Simeone or Clarence Seedorf. This drop also features Torino FC iconic players, which is the platform's Drop #3 partner and the license provider of the featured moments. The club is a 7x Serie A champion and has a fanbase of 2 million supporters worldwide.

The NFT moments come in packs, which are sorted into the following categories and price tags: BASIC, which contains 3 collectibles ($19); RARE, containing 4 collectibles ($64); SUPER RARE, which contains 5 collectibles ($149) and ULTRA, which contains 10 collectibles ($249) and will only be available in the early access pre-sale to allowlisted users. The packs will be sold in $FEVR, RealFevr’s ecosystem token, through BNB Smart Chain (BSC).



The NFTs will be sorted in the usual RealFevr rarity tiers:

COMMON - 5000 copies each

SPECIAL - 2500 copies each

EPIC - 500 copies each

LEGENDARY - 50 copies each

UNIQUE - 1 of 1

In order to maximize Torino FC’s awareness and to spread it globally, each pack will contain at least one moment from a Torino FC player and the four UNIQUES will also be of Granata players.

To obtain these historic, everlasting football moments, potential collectors will have to go to www.realfevr.com and buy digital packs available during the upcoming drop. Just like in real life, by opening these digital packs, collectors and football fans will pull several random NFTs with different video moments and tiers of rarity.

Established in 2015, RealFevr is expanding to become a preeminent NFT leader after launching the first-ever fully licensed soccer video NFT marketplace and aims to revolutionize the NFT ecosystem by combining innovative technology and blockchain decentralization, with the exclusivity of collectibles in video format whose usefulness will go beyond the mere collector's perspective, in that they will also be playable items in RealFevr's future Play-&-Earn digital game, the "FEVR Battle Arena," which is currently already in an Alpha phase and is being tested by dozens of community members and expert gamers.

About Torino FC:

Torino Football Club, simply known as “Il Toro,” has a longstanding tradition due to its glorious history and its supportive fanbase, which includes over two million supporters worldwide.

In its illustrious history, Torino FC has won seven Italian league titles (1927/28, 1942/43, 1945/46, 1946/47, 1947/48, 1948/49 and 1975/76) and five Italian cups (1935/36, 1942/43, 1967/68, 1970/71 and 1992/93), making it one of the most successful clubs in Italian football history.

After having consolidated its position in Serie A over the last decade, Torino FC has reached the Europa League twice in recent years (2014 and 2019), the best result under President Cairo’s management.

About RealFevr:

RealFevr is a Portuguese startup responsible for launching the first soccer NFT marketplace, in video format. All digital collectible moments are fully licensed, thus having a real intrinsic value.

Based in Lisbon and created in 2015 with the aim of revolutionizing the Fantasy Leagues market, RealFevr has quickly established itself in the rising market of blockchain, NFTs and crypto-assets and consequently a new vision has emerged with this new positioning.

This vision is based on the clear and ambitious goal of becoming the worldwide leader for sports video NFTs, making the transition from collecting physical "stickers" to digital and immersive collectibles.

