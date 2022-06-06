Terra’s LUNA/USD outspoken founder Do Kwon joked about a Tinder-style token earn mechanism as the ecosystem builders clashed over their share of fund allocation.

What Happened: Terra Research Forum’s FatMan shared snapshots of “behind the scenes” conversations on Terra’s forum.

Behind the scenes, Terra 2 governance is a clusterf*ck. Protocols are fighting for their share of the builders' allocation like vultures - tensions are high, and the big sharks smell blood. Here's a look into what's going on. (Hint: it's exactly what you'd expect.) (1/17) pic.twitter.com/diELYDGive — FatMan (@FatManTerra) June 4, 2022

FatMan pointed out that the discussion was largely centered around two schools of thought — whether to allocate funds to protocols based on their Total Value Locked (TVL) or whether to allocate to smaller non-TVL-based protocols.

Amid these heated discussions, Do Kwon joked about a token earning mechanism based on Tinder’s swipe model.

“U pay tokens for swipe, if someone swipes right on you you get tokens,” said Do Kwon. “If you match the tokens go to the dao.”

FatMan Terra on Twitter stated, “While I love a good joke, I also find it sickening that Do Kwon has the ability to act this chipper after people have literally died at his hands.”

“Three people in direct contact with me are starving and are counting on the LFG [Luna Foundation Guard] refund to survive.”

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, LUNA was trading at $5.39, up 9.76% over the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin BTC/USD was up 6% over the same period, trading at $31,418 at press time. Ethereum ETH/USD was up 6.22%, trading at $1,900.