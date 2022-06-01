Those waiting for non fungible tokens (NFTs) from rapper Kanye West were likely singing “I need you to hurry up now, cause I can’t wait much longer.” Those requests may bear fruit as West, who previously distanced himself from NFTs, could be joining the fast-growing sector.

What Happened: West has filed trademarks for his Yeezus brand across several product categories. The trademark filing, shared by trademark attorney Josh Gerben of Gerben Law on Twitter, highlights the new categories.

The trademark hit on 17 different items ranging from amusement parks, household goods, toys, cosmetics, and physical and online retail stores under the Yeezus name.

One of the most interesting items listed in the filing was “blockchain-based currencies and non-fungible tokens,” suggesting cryptocurrencies and NFTs from Kanye West could soon be here.

Related Link: Is Kanye West Working With McDonald's?

Why It’s Important: The trademark filing from West comes after he shared in February that he wanted fans to stop asking him about NFTs as he makes music and products in the “real world.”

“Do not ask me to do a f*****g NFT. Ask me later,” West wrote on a paper shared on Meta Platforms Inc FB owned Instagram.

Other rappers and musicians have released their own NFTs or bought up NFTs like Bored Ape Yacht Club, a leading Ethereum ETH/USD based NFT collection.

Although a bit late, West's fans are likely getting their wish for his NFTs.

The rapper has grown his brand with collaborations with Gap Inc GPS and Adidas AG ADDYY, which typically see strong demand and high resale values. An NFT collection from West could be highly anticipated by those in the space and fans new to the sector.