FBI Wants You To Be Wary When Donating Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin To 'Help Ukraine'

As the crisis in Ukraine grows amid the Russian invasion, many fraudulent schemes and charities have been using the situation as a money minting opportunity.

What Happened: The Federal Bureau of Investigation has warned U.S. citizens to remain cautious of fraudulent schemes that are seeking financial donations for the Ukraine crisis.

See Also: 'Invest In Peace, Bro:' Ukraine Seeks More Crypto Donations With Rap Video

"Criminal actors are taking advantage of the crisis in Ukraine by posing as Ukrainian entities needing humanitarian aid or developing fundraising efforts, including monetary and cryptocurrency donations," according to the FBI.

The FBI suggested the fraudsters are impersonating Ukrainian charities and are collecting monetary donations in the form of Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD, Dogecoin DOGE/USD and other cryptocurrencies.

This is not happening for the first time, the FBI said — the scammers have previously also used the crises as opportunities to target the public.

This came as people around the world ran to aid Ukraine amid the humanitarian crisis. Previously, Bleeping Computer had reported that scammers were targeting users via phishing webpages, forum posts, and email links enticing users to "help Ukraine" by donating crypto. The platform came across many Bitcoin, and Ethereum addresses that were not affiliated with the Government of Ukraine.

The FBI has suggested ways in its PSA blog post that one can use to differentiate between a scam and a legit donation.

Read Next: President Putin Suffering From 'Rapidly Progressing Cancer,' On Verge Of Losing Sight: Report