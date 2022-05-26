Ukraine's vice prime minister has once again appealed to the public for cryptocurrency donations, this time with a rap video featuring “doves of peace.”

What Happened: Earlier this week, Mykhailo Fedorov teamed up with Ukrainian blockchain company Everstake to release a video seeking additional crypto donations from the world

The video titled “Invest In Peace Bro. That's what we coo,” features a dove making a case for why crypto investors should invest in the worthwhile cause of aiding Ukraine, rather than wine or Alpaca farms.

Ukraine has already received more than $100 million worth of cryptocurrency donations which have gone towards funding the purchase of bulletproof vests, helmets, and food for Ukrainian soldiers.

Ukraine has received donations in Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD, Dogecoin DOGE/USD, Solana SOL/USD, and Polkadot (CRYPTO DOT) from investors around the world.

Some of these donations came from prominent figures in the industry, such as Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin and Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, who find mention in the rap video.

“As pigeons told, no time for sheets. Three simple words – invest in peace,” says Federov, who appears toward the end.

Ukraine has kept the majority of its cryptocurrency donations in Bitcoin, and has likely taken a hit from the recent market downturn.

