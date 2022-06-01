ñol

Vitalik Buterin Takes Aim At Crypto Skeptic 'Dr Doom'

by Samyuktha Sriram, Benzinga Staff Writer 
June 1, 2022 7:45 AM | 2 min read

Ethereum ETH/USD creator Vitalik Buterin clashed with economist Nouriel Roubini after the latter criticized cryptocurrency, saying they were not really easy to use.

What Happened: In a tweet on Monday, Buterin reminded users that they should test their decentralized apps (dapps) with at least one non-MetaMask wallet.

MetaMask is a browser extension that serves as a cryptocurrency wallet and helps users interact with decentralized applications on Ethereum.

Buterin’s advice was to make sure dapps conform to Ethereum standards across browsers and not to one particular wallet.

His comments drew a response from economist and long-term cryptocurrency skeptic Roubini, who earned the nickname ‘Dr. Doom’ for his bearish predictions.

Roubini said one would need a Ph.D. to understand Buterin’s instructions – the nature of which he perceived to be highly complex. 

Buterin in response indicated that Roubini was seeing complications where there were none. 

See Also: HOW TO BUY ETHEREUM (ETH)

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, ETH was trading at $1,936, down 2.79% in the last 24 hours.

Posted In: EthereumMetaMaskNouriel RoubiniVitalik ButerinCryptocurrencyNewsMarkets