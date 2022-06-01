Vitalik Buterin Takes Aim At Crypto Skeptic 'Dr Doom'

Ethereum ETH/USD creator Vitalik Buterin clashed with economist Nouriel Roubini after the latter criticized cryptocurrency, saying they were not really easy to use.

What Happened: In a tweet on Monday, Buterin reminded users that they should test their decentralized apps (dapps) with at least one non-MetaMask wallet.

Remember that you should always test your dapp with at least one non-metamask wallet (eg. Brave, Status browser). Make sure your dapp conforms to ethereum standards, and not just to accidental properties of one particular wallet! — vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) May 31, 2022

MetaMask is a browser extension that serves as a cryptocurrency wallet and helps users interact with decentralized applications on Ethereum.

Buterin’s advice was to make sure dapps conform to Ethereum standards across browsers and not to one particular wallet.

His comments drew a response from economist and long-term cryptocurrency skeptic Roubini, who earned the nickname ‘Dr. Doom’ for his bearish predictions.

Roubini said one would need a Ph.D. to understand Buterin’s instructions – the nature of which he perceived to be highly complex.

So much for the simplicity and ease of use of crypto. You need a PhD in cryptography to make sense of these instructions… https://t.co/B8tYL04bj4 — Nouriel Roubini (@Nouriel) May 31, 2022

Buterin in response indicated that Roubini was seeing complications where there were none.

Me: when you're building a car, make sure to add BOTH a seatbelt AND airbags. Two factor safety is better than one!

Nouriel: wow cars have so many buzzwords and things people have to worry about. Driving is NGMI. — vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) June 1, 2022

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, ETH was trading at $1,936, down 2.79% in the last 24 hours.