10 Largest Cryptocurrencies By Market Cap: Terra Dives, Dogecoin Remains

As we near the close of the first half of 2022, cryptocurrencies and traditional equities have two things in common: both markets have fallen from all-time highs and remain volatile.
Cryptocurrency remains a complicated "watch your money, you might lose it" type of investment, underscored by the massive collapse of Terra LUNA/USD, which lost 99.7% of its value in less than a week.
To put those losses in perspective, Terra was once a top 10 crypto by market cap, trading at all-time highs before nuking to fractions of a penny: one Terra at 52-week high (April 4, 2022): $119.18; one Terra now: $0.0001611. It is currently ranked at No. 212 on CoinMarketCap.
What about the other coins? We’ve got the list.
1. Bitcoin BTC/USD
- Market Cap: $559,141,535,180
- All-time high: $68,789.63
- Current price: $29,371
- Off the highs: 54%
2. Ethereum ETH/USD
- Market Cap: $236,893,197,880
- All-time high: $4,891.70
- Current price: $1,963.79
- Off the highs: 57%
3. Tether - stablecoin USDT/USD
- Market cap: $73,207,385,390
- All-time high: $1.22
- Current price: $0.99
- Off the highs: 20%
4. USD Coin - stablecoin USDC/USD
- Market cap: $53,291,712,027
- All-time high: $2.35
- Current price: $1
- Off the highs: 57%
5. BNB BNB/USD
- Market cap: $52,935,274,373
- All-time high: $690.93
- Current price: $325.16
- Off the highs: 53%
6. XRP XRP/USD
- Market cap: $19,571,869,270
- All-time high: $3.84
- Current price: $0.40
- Off the highs: 89%
7. Binance USD - stablecoin BUSD/USD
- Market cap: $18,346,978,968
- All-time high: $1.11
- Current price: $1
- Off the highs: 9.91%
8. Cardano ADA/USD
- Market cap: $17,327,371,014
- All-time high: $3.10
- Current price: $0.51
- Off the highs: 83%
9. Solana SOL/USD
- Market cap: $16,613,333,429
- All-time high: $260.06
- Current price: $49.38
- Off the highs: 81%
10. Dogecoin DOGE/USD
- Market cap: $11,026,327,107
- All-time high: $0.737
- Current price: $0.08
