10 Largest Cryptocurrencies By Market Cap: Terra Dives, Dogecoin Remains

by AJ Fabino, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 25, 2022 1:57 PM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Cryptocurrency remains volatile.
  • Terra (LUNA) was once a top 10 crypto by market cap.
10 Largest Cryptocurrencies By Market Cap: Terra Dives, Dogecoin Remains

As we near the close of the first half of 2022, cryptocurrencies and traditional equities have two things in common: both markets have fallen from all-time highs and remain volatile.

Cryptocurrency remains a complicated "watch your money, you might lose it" type of investment, underscored by the massive collapse of Terra LUNA/USD, which lost 99.7% of its value in less than a week.

To put those losses in perspective, Terra was once a top 10 crypto by market cap, trading at all-time highs before nuking to fractions of a penny: one Terra at 52-week high (April 4, 2022): $119.18; one Terra now: $0.0001611. It is currently ranked at No. 212 on CoinMarketCap.

What about the other coins? We’ve got the list.

See Also: Cryptocurrency Market News, How To's & Educational Guides

1. Bitcoin BTC/USD

  • Market Cap: $559,141,535,180
  • All-time high: $68,789.63
  • Current price: $29,371
  • Off the highs: 54%

2. Ethereum ETH/USD

  • Market Cap: $236,893,197,880
  • All-time high: $4,891.70
  • Current price: $1,963.79
  • Off the highs: 57%

3. Tether - stablecoin USDT/USD

  • Market cap: $73,207,385,390
  • All-time high: $1.22
  • Current price: $0.99
  • Off the highs: 20%

4. USD Coin - stablecoin USDC/USD

  • Market cap: $53,291,712,027
  • All-time high: $2.35
  • Current price: $1
  • Off the highs: 57%

5. BNB BNB/USD

  • Market cap: $52,935,274,373
  • All-time high: $690.93
  • Current price: $325.16
  • Off the highs: 53%

6. XRP XRP/USD

  • Market cap: $19,571,869,270
  • All-time high: $3.84
  • Current price: $0.40
  • Off the highs: 89%

7. Binance USD - stablecoin BUSD/USD

  • Market cap: $18,346,978,968
  • All-time high: $1.11
  • Current price: $1
  • Off the highs: 9.91%

8. Cardano ADA/USD

  • Market cap: $17,327,371,014
  • All-time high: $3.10
  • Current price: $0.51
  • Off the highs: 83%

9. Solana SOL/USD

  • Market cap: $16,613,333,429
  • All-time high: $260.06
  • Current price: $49.38
  • Off the highs: 81%

10. Dogecoin DOGE/USD

  • Market cap: $11,026,327,107
  • All-time high: $0.737
  • Current price: $0.08

