10 Largest Cryptocurrencies By Market Cap: Terra Dives, Dogecoin Remains

As we near the close of the first half of 2022, cryptocurrencies and traditional equities have two things in common: both markets have fallen from all-time highs and remain volatile.

Cryptocurrency remains a complicated "watch your money, you might lose it" type of investment, underscored by the massive collapse of Terra LUNA/USD, which lost 99.7% of its value in less than a week.

To put those losses in perspective, Terra was once a top 10 crypto by market cap, trading at all-time highs before nuking to fractions of a penny: one Terra at 52-week high (April 4, 2022): $119.18; one Terra now: $0.0001611. It is currently ranked at No. 212 on CoinMarketCap.

What about the other coins? We’ve got the list.

1. Bitcoin BTC/USD

Market Cap: $559,141,535,180

All-time high: $68,789.63

Current price: $29,371

Off the highs: 54%

2. Ethereum ETH/USD

Market Cap: $236,893,197,880

All-time high: $4,891.70

Current price: $1,963.79

Off the highs: 57%

3. Tether - stablecoin USDT/USD

Market cap: $73,207,385,390

All-time high: $1.22

Current price: $0.99

Off the highs: 20%

4. USD Coin - stablecoin USDC/USD

Market cap: $53,291,712,027

All-time high: $2.35

Current price: $1

Off the highs: 57%

5. BNB BNB/USD

Market cap: $52,935,274,373

All-time high: $690.93

Current price: $325.16

Off the highs: 53%

6. XRP XRP/USD

Market cap: $19,571,869,270

All-time high: $3.84

Current price: $0.40

Off the highs: 89%

7. Binance USD - stablecoin BUSD/USD

Market cap: $18,346,978,968

All-time high: $1.11

Current price: $1

Off the highs: 9.91%

8. Cardano ADA/USD

Market cap: $17,327,371,014

All-time high: $3.10

Current price: $0.51

Off the highs: 83%

9. Solana SOL/USD

Market cap: $16,613,333,429

All-time high: $260.06

Current price: $49.38

Off the highs: 81%

10. Dogecoin DOGE/USD