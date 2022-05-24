QQQ
Netflix's 'Love, Death + Robots' Features NFT Scavenger Hunt With Hidden QR Codes

by Samyuktha Sriram, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 24, 2022 5:23 AM | 1 min read

The new season of Netflix Inc’s NFLX ‘LOVE, DEATH + ROBOTS’ (LDR) features a scavenger hunt for nine hidden QR codes.  

What Happened: LDR’s official Twitter account tweeted “the hunt begins” as season 3 of the David Fincher-produced adult animated series aired on May 20.

The nine QR codes have been scattered across the shows’ social media and within the episodes themselves. Users that find the hidden codes can scan them to mint non fungible tokens (NFTs) which will be displayed on their OpenSea accounts.  

The option to mint NFTs is only available to users based in the U.S. who will have to connect to either a MetaMask or Coinbase Global Inc COIN Wallet and pay the required gas fee in Ethereum ETH/USD.

According to the official LDR NFT page on OpenSea, the floor price for the collection is around 0.002 ETH worth around $4 at current prices.

Since the show was released on Netflix, the collection has seen around $30,000 in volume traded and has 25,000 unique owners.

See Also: HOW TO MAKE AND SELL NFTS

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, ETH was trading at $1,984, down 2% over the last 24 hours.

Photo courtesy: Netflix

