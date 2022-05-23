GameStop Launches Wallet For Cryptocurrencies, NFTs

by

GameStop Corp GME has launched a digital asset wallet to allow gamers and others to store, send, receive and use cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) across decentralized apps.

The customers can use the wallet without having to leave their web browsers.

The GameStop Wallet is a self-custodial Ethereum wallet that will enable transactions on GameStop's NFT marketplace, expected to launch in the second quarter.

Price Action: GME shares are trading higher by 2.45% at $98.00 in premarket on the last check Monday.

