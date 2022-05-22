QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

As Coinbase Dips 80% Since Going Public, Co-Founder Laps Up $75M Shares

by Samyuktha Sriram, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 22, 2022 11:21 PM | 1 min read

Coinbase Global Inc COIN co-founder Fred Erhsam has been buying the dip in shares of the cryptocurrency exchange, as per a recent regulatory filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) shows Ehrsam acquired more than a million shares of Coinbase worth $75 million over the past week. 

The Coinbase co-founder made the purchases through his venture capital firm Paradigm, where he serves as a managing partner.

See Also: How To Buy Coinbase (COIN) Shares

According to the filings, Ehrsam bought 706,000 shares at an average price of $70 on May 13 and another 385,000 shares at an average price of $65 on May 17.

Paradigm now holds more than 3.6 million shares of Coinbase and Ehrsam’s private trust holds 1.1 million shares of the company.

Coinbase shares are currently trading 80% lower than their all-time high of $342 – last seen when the company made its public debut on the Nasdaq in April 2021.

Ehrsam’s recent purchases come months after he sold more than $93 million of Coinbase shares between November and January.

See Also: Cathie Wood Puts In Another $29M In Coinbase, Showing Conviction In Crypto Stock Amid Sell-Off

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Coinbase shares closed 1.88% lower at $66.15 on Friday.

In crypto markets, Bitcoin BTC/USD was trading at $30,100 at press time, gaining 2.28% over the last 24 hours.

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BitcoinFred ErshamParadigmCryptocurrencyNewsEventsSECMarkets