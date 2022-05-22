QQQ
DOGE Is Now Among Top 10 Purchased Coins by BNB Whales

by Bibhu Pattnaik, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 22, 2022 8:35 AM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • BNB whales hold a $27,439,092 worth of DOGE, which is 1.94 percent of their comprised portfolio
  • At the time of writing, DOGE was trading at $0.08453.

According to WhaleStats, Dogecoin DOGE/USD has emerged among the top 10 digital currencies that the largest BNB whales are buying. 

BNB whales hold a $27,439,092 worth of DOGE, which is 1.94 percent of their comprised portfolio. 

Apart from Dogecoin, there are USD Coin USDC/USD, BNB BNB/USD, Baby Doge Coin BABYDOGE/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD, and other cryptos on that list.

Also Read: Terra's Do Kwon 'Heartbroken' Over UST Collapse, Doge's Billy Markus Tells Him To Leave The Industry

However, Dogecoin has been declining ever since it hit its all-time high in 2021. At the time of writing, it was trading at $0.08453, almost 5% down in the last seven days. 

Last week, Amazon.com, Inc AMZN Chair Jeff Bezos praised Dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus in a tweet. 

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk has also raised his support for the meme coin by admiring Markus. 

