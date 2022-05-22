DOGE Is Now Among Top 10 Purchased Coins by BNB Whales

According to WhaleStats, Dogecoin DOGE/USD has emerged among the top 10 digital currencies that the largest BNB whales are buying.
BNB whales hold a $27,439,092 worth of DOGE, which is 1.94 percent of their comprised portfolio.
🏆 Top 10 purchased tokens by 100 biggest #BSC whales today— WhaleStats - the top 1000 BSC richlist (@WhaleStatsBSC) May 21, 2022
Apart from Dogecoin, there are USD Coin USDC/USD, BNB BNB/USD, Baby Doge Coin BABYDOGE/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD, and other cryptos on that list.
Also Read: Terra's Do Kwon 'Heartbroken' Over UST Collapse, Doge's Billy Markus Tells Him To Leave The Industry
However, Dogecoin has been declining ever since it hit its all-time high in 2021. At the time of writing, it was trading at $0.08453, almost 5% down in the last seven days.
Last week, Amazon.com, Inc AMZN Chair Jeff Bezos praised Dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus in a tweet.
Seen you refer to yourself as a sh*tposter but maybe you’re mostly just a wiseposter.— Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) May 18, 2022
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk has also raised his support for the meme coin by admiring Markus.
Wise words https://t.co/NTGIukXPgM— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 19, 2022
