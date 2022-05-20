QQQ
Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stocks Coinbase And Marathon Digital Are Diving Today

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor
May 20, 2022 11:48 AM | 1 min read

Shares of crypto-related stocks, including Coinbase Global Inc COIN and Marathon Digital Holdings Inc MARA, are trading lower Friday morning amid ongoing weakness in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

Bitcoin is trading 2.87% lower Friday morning at around $29,300.

Ethereum is trading 2.72% lower Friday morning at around $1,950.

Coinbase is the leading cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States.

Coinbase is trading lower by 3.75% at $64.93 per share.

Marathon Digital focuses on mining digital assets. It owns crypto-currency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets.

Marathon Digital is trading lower by 6.28% at $9.70 per share.

