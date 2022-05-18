QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

What On-Chain Ethereum Data Shows: Rattled Investors, Continuing Growth

by Adrian Zmudzinski, Benzinga Editor 
May 18, 2022 11:59 AM | 1 min read

Ethereum ETH/USD is showing significant investor interest after losing over half of its value from the all-time high reported in late 2021, as indicated by market data.

What Happened: The number of Ethereum on-chain addresses holding over 100 ETH reached a six-month high of 43,151 on Wednesday.

tweet sent by Glassnode Alerts (the Twitter profile sharing on-chain trends of blockchain data firm Glassnode) also pointed out that the previous six-month high of 43,149 was observed on Tuesday. 

See Also: How To Earn Free Crypto

A separate tweet by Glassnode Alerts highlights that Ethereum holders are not feeling at ease. Data shared shows that the seven-day average of the number of exchange deposits of Ethereum just reached a one-month high of 4,379.

ETH Price Action: Ethereum is trading at $1,949.42 midday Wednesday after falling 5.27% over 24 hours.

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: CryptocurrencyMarkets