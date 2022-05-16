Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stocks Coinbase And Riot Blockchain Are Diving Today

Shares of crypto-related stocks, including Coinbase Global Inc COIN and Riot Blockchain Inc RIOT, are trading higher Monday afternoon amid ongoing weakness in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

Bitcoin is trading 0.6% lower Monday afternoon at around $29,800.

Ethereum is trading 2% lower Monday afternoon at around $2,020.

Coinbase is the leading cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States.

Coinbase is trading lower by 3.13% at $65.75 per share.

Riot Blockchain is focused on building, supporting and operating blockchain technologies. The company's portfolio consists of Verady, Tesspay, Coinsquare and others.

Riot Blockchain is trading lower by 7.59% at $7.36 per share.

