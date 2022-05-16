Osmosis, Kusama Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here's the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Kusama KSM/USD is up 10.47% at $83.38. Kusama's current trading volume totals $165.78 million, a 127.87% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $KSM's estimated market cap is $746,735,250.00. Circulating Supply: 8,980,098.07 Max Supply: 10,000,000.00

Chain XCN/USD increased by 9.56% to $0.1. Chain's current trading volume totals $188.52 million, a 78.43% increase from its 100-day average volume. $XCN's estimated market cap is $1,713,632,984.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 16,957,724,335.44 Max Supply: 68,895,442,185.00

eCash XEC/USD increased by 8.27% to $0.0. eCash's current trading volume totals $25.13 million, a 46.67% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 919,331,131.00. Circulating Supply: 19,060,542,173,313.00 Max Supply: 21,000,000,000,000.00

Osmosis OSMO/USD increased by 6.09% to $1.68. Osmosis's current trading volume totals $19.52 million, a 74.57% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 624,381,901.00. Circulating Supply: 371,231,487.00 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

Monero XMR/USD increased by 5.66% to $172.01. Monero's current trading volume totals $159.96 million, a 16.94% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $XMR's estimated market cap is $3,109,638,385.00. Circulating Supply: 18,121,869.71 Max Supply: Not Available

Solana SOL/USD is up 2.6% at $54.61. Trading volume for this coin is 1.72 billion, which is 3.53% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $SOL's estimated market cap is $18,384,994,715.00. Circulating Supply: 337,461,226.28 Max Supply: Not Available

Cardano ADA/USD rose 2.25% to $0.57 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 1.12 billion, which is 0.2% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 19,317,576,774.00. Circulating Supply: 33,820,262,543.95 Max Supply: 45,000,000,000.00

LOSERS

IOTA MIOTA/USD declined by 1.37% to $0.35 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 48.21 million, which is 0.91% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $MIOTA's estimated market cap is $980,658,631.00. Circulating Supply: 2,779,530,283.28 Max Supply: Not Available

Bitcoin BTC/USD decreased by 1.34% to $29903 over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin's current trading volume totals $27.03 billion, a 5.2% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $BTC's estimated market cap is $568,987,035,496.00. Circulating Supply: 19,041,381.00 Max Supply: 21,000,000.00

Wrapped Bitcoin WBTC/USD fell 1.32% to $29883 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $402.50 million, which is 28.59% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $WBTC's estimated market cap is $8,527,138,894.00. Circulating Supply: 284,504.04 Max Supply: 284,504.04

Cronos CRO/USD fell 1.3% to $0.19 over the past 24 hours. Cronos's current trading volume totals $43.17 million, a 55.6% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $CRO's estimated market cap is $4,814,754,569.00. Circulating Supply: 25,263,013,692.00 Max Supply: Not Available

Polkadot DOT/USD declined by 1.16% to $10.93 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 712.36 million, which is 6.04% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $DOT's estimated market cap is $12,150,619,803.00. Circulating Supply: 1,112,626,825.27 Max Supply: Not Available

Stellar XLM/USD fell 1.12% to $0.14 over the past 24 hours. Stellar's current trading volume totals $179.09 million, a 35.67% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $XLM's estimated market cap is $3,441,685,031.00. Circulating Supply: 24,814,034,115.19 Max Supply: 50,001,787,813.50

BNB BNB/USD declined by 1.0% to $299.45 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.69 billion, which is 7.34% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $BNB's estimated market cap is $50,327,801,928.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 168,137,035.90 Max Supply: 168,137,035.90

