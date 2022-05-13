Cryptocurrency Shiba Inu Rises More Than 33% In 24 hours

Shiba Inu's SHIB/USD price has increased 33.72% over the past 24 hours to $0.000014, which is in the opposite direction of its trend over the past week, where it has experienced a 30.0% loss, moving from $0.000020 to its current price.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Shiba Inu over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are Bollinger Bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

The trading volume for the coin has risen 89.0% over the past week diverging from the circulating supply of the coin, which has decreased 0.33%. This brings the circulating supply to 549.15 trillion. According to our data, the current market cap ranking for SHIB is #15 at $7.53 billion.

Powered by CoinGecko API

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.