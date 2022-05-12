Inery Unveils A Suite Of Tools For Data Management And App Development

Image sourced from Unsplash

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

With calls for more secure database management systems at an all-time high, developers immediately swung into action to meet demands. As a result, the Inery blockchain and database management system was created.

Inery aims to disrupt the industry by developing the first decentralized database management solution that caters to the needs of various sectors, such as health, finance, GameFi, etc. It is the first-ever layer-0 blockchain that provides a solution for decentralized database management.

Inery Shifts the Paradigm in Database Management

Data privacy and security are two of the most important things for individuals and public enterprises. Over 90% of users want to control their data assets, but the prevalent database management systems are incapable to allow that. Despite being a valuable resource, the nature of data makes it the most vulnerable that could get in the wrong hands if the infrastructure is weak and exploitable.

Undoubtedly, the advent of database management systems and later multi-cloud platforms has fairly made it easy to store data. The current infrastructure for information storage is centralized, which means data is stored and managed from a single server by centralized entities. However, data owners shared their displeasures with this single point of storage because it limits access to their data and could result in a failure at any point. At this point, the data could be corrupted, and privacy would be exposed.

The Inery blockchain is designed to solve the problems that centralized database management systems can't. With decentralization as its core concept, Inery integrates blockchain and distributed database system properties to allow data owners to effectively store as well as manage information without compromising privacy and security. CEO Dr. Naveen Singh said his team focuses on creating a decentralized, safe, fast, and affordable protocol that grants accessibility and control to people over their data assets.

The decentralized nature of Inery makes the data immutable and secure eliminating a single point of failure. The risk of losing your data is slim to zero because it isn't stored centrally but distributed across multiple servers controlled by nodes.

Since the decentralized management protocol offers unparalleled security and low-cost data solutions, businesses and individuals can leverage Inery to store their sensitive data without sacrificing performance and privacy. Inery is cross-chain compatible so users can freely transfer their data assets from one DApp to another

What's Next for Inery?

Some of the upcoming developments on Inery’s roadmap include the launch of its Ambassador Program, development of generation or value contracts, and upgrade of existing generated contracts. The protocol has already recorded some landmark achievements, such as node documentation, development of the API functions for delivering messages in JSON format, whitepaper release, etc.

