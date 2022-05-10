Buying Bitcoin Dip: Tron Founder Justin Sun Follows El Salvador's Nayib Bukele To Load Up 500 BTC

El Salvador's president Nayib Bukele decided to buy the Bitcoin BTC/USD dip and acquire 500 BTC, setting an example that was followed by another prominent industry figure.

What Happened: In a Tuesday tweet, Tron TRX/USD founder Justin Sun wrote that the Tron decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) reserve "echoed" El Salvador's president's decision and acquired 500 BTC at an average price of $31,031 for a total of $15.5 million. The Tron DAO Reserve explained that the measure aims "to safeguard the overall blockchain industry and crypto market."

The Tron DAO Reserve was founded in late April to "prevent panic trading caused by financial crises, and mitigate severe and long-term economic downturns." Furthermore, the organization serves as an early custodian for the USDD USDD/USD stablecoin which means that it is tasked with managing its permissions, ensuring price stability and collateralization with its reserves.

Photo: Courtesy of Piskev91 via Wikimedia