QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Buying Bitcoin Dip: Tron Founder Justin Sun Follows El Salvador's Nayib Bukele To Load Up 500 BTC

by Adrian Zmudzinski, Benzinga Editor 
May 10, 2022 6:33 AM | 1 min read

El Salvador's president Nayib Bukele decided to buy the Bitcoin BTC/USD dip and acquire 500 BTC, setting an example that was followed by another prominent industry figure.

What Happened: In a Tuesday tweetTron TRX/USD founder Justin Sun wrote that the Tron decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) reserve "echoed" El Salvador's president's decision and acquired 500 BTC at an average price of $31,031 for a total of $15.5 million. The Tron DAO Reserve explained that the measure aims "to safeguard the overall blockchain industry and crypto market."

See Also: How To Earn Free Crypto

The Tron DAO Reserve was founded in late April to "prevent panic trading caused by financial crises, and mitigate severe and long-term economic downturns." Furthermore, the organization serves as an early custodian for the USDD USDD/USD stablecoin which means that it is tasked with managing its permissions, ensuring price stability and collateralization with its reserves.

Photo: Courtesy of Piskev91 via Wikimedia

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BitcoinEl SalvadorJustin SunNayib BukeleTRONCryptocurrencyLong IdeasNewsMarketsTrading Ideas