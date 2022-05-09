Top 10 NFTs By Weekly Sales Volume: Otherdeed For Otherside Dominates List Again, Solana-Based Okay Bears Stays In Top 10 While Several Projects Rejoin

The non-fungible token market continues to heat up with strong sales volume on OpenSea, an NFT marketplace for buying and selling items.

The highly anticipated Coinbase Global Inc COIN NFT marketplace has had a slow start but could be bringing new people into the sector.

Every week, Benzinga takes a look at the top 10 NFT projects by sales volume, as reported by CryptoSlam.

Here is a look at the top 10 NFT projects by sales volume for the past week:

Otherdeed for Otherside: $547.2 million, +96.5%

Projectpxn: $83.7 million, N/A

Bored Ape Yacht Club: $76.1 million, -47.4%

Beanz: $70.2 million, +403.8%

Mutant Ape Yacht Club: $70.2 million, -42.4%

Doodles: $35.6 million, +29.7%

Azuki: $31.3 million, +73.3%

Okay Bears: $28.1 million, -40.5%

CloneX: $24.4 million, +12.3%

MurakamiFlower Seeds: $22.7 million, +10.7%

What Happened: Otherdeed for Otherside, the land-related NFT collection from Yuga Labs, once again topped the list. In two weeks, the project now ranks seventh all-time with over $825 million in sales volume. The land reveal led to huge sales of Otherdeeds with artifacts and Kodas.

Projectpxn NFT collection PXN: Ghost Division was created by Phantom Network and has a 3.3 Ethereum ETH/USD floor price at the time of writing. The mint last week was one of the most anticipated and saw the collection rank second in sales volume.

Popular NFT project Azuki rejoined the top 10 list after several weeks hovering in the 11th to 20th range. The previous list topper also saw its secondary Beanz collection rank fourth as the companion NFTs were revealed. The two projects combined have a sales volume of more than $100 million.

Doodles rejoined the top 10, coming in sixth place after ranking 13th last week. The collection announced another airdrop for holders and also shared that a new CEO had been named with the former president of Billboard joining the company.

Solana SOL/USD based Okay Bears ranked eighth for the week, after hitting fifth place in the previous week. The project continues to be widely discussed on social media and has seen its floor price rise to 162 SOL from a mint price of 1.5 SOL.

Former list topper Moonbirds ranked 11th with $21.4 million in sales volume.

Something Token, which provides exclusive access and discounts to the American marketplace, was a big percentage gainer with a 4059% gain to rank 12th place.

Art-based NFT project Art Blocks, which is one of the top 10 NFT collections of all time, saw a 195% increase in sales volume to rank 13th.

Solana-based NFT project Mad Scientist ranked 15th on the list with $11.8 million in sales volume

Another collection to watch is NBA Top Shot from Dapper Labs, which hit an all-time sales volume of $995 million during the week and is nearing the $1 billion lifetime sales volume milestone.



