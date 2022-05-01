Top 10 NFTs By Weekly Sales Volume: Otherdeed For Otherside Dominates List, A Solana NFT Project Breaks Into Top 5

The non-fungible token market continues to heat up with strong sales volume on OpenSea, an NFT marketplace for buying and selling items.

The launch of the long awaited Coinbase Global Inc COIN NFT marketplace has also brought the potential of millions of new NFT investors to the sector.

Two new NFT mints have brought huge sales and made new records over the last month.

Every week, Benzinga takes a look at the top 10 NFT projects by sales volume, as reported by CryptoSlam.

Here is a look at the top 10 NFT projects by sales volume for the past week.

Otherdeed for Otherside: $253.5 million, N/A

$253.5 million, N/A Bored Ape Yacht Club: $143.7 million, +130.7%

$143.7 million, +130.7% Mutant Ape Yacht Club: $122.7 million, +26.8%

$122.7 million, +26.8% Moonbirds: $53.2 million, -75.3%

$53.2 million, -75.3% Okay Bears: $46.8 million, N/A

$46.8 million, N/A Imaginary Ones: $40.9 million, N/A

$40.9 million, N/A VeeFriends Series2: $40.0 million, 129.3%

$40.0 million, 129.3% Akutars: $39.9 million, N/A

$39.9 million, N/A Meebits: $27.6 million, +134.1%

$27.6 million, +134.1% Bored Ape Kennel Club: $27.4 million, +4.1%

What Happened: The top 10 for the week included four new projects and saw a new record set for 24 hour trading volume by a new mint.

Otherdeed for Otherside minted Saturday as the latest project from Bored Ape Yacht Club parent Yuga Labs. The project sold out with 55,000 NFTs sold in the public mint at a price point of 305 ApeCoin APE/USD, or around $6,000.

The project’s demand led to huge gas wars and over $150 million in Ethereum ETH/USD burned Saturday night, including many people seeing failed transactions. At the time of writing, the floor price for Otherdeed is 7.2 ETH, or around $19,950.

The sales volume of Otherdeed broke a record just set by Moonbirds for most ETH in sales volume in a 24-hour period.

Bored Ape Yacht Club and Mutant Ape Yacht Club ranked second and third for the week and saw strong sales volume as holders of both NFT collections were able to claim a free Otherdeed this weekend.

Moonbirds ranked in fourth place and saw a sharp volume decline, but remains one of the top NFTs of the last 30 days and all-time for sales volume despite being relatively new to the space. It was also announced recently that Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian invested in the Moonbirds team

Perhaps the biggest surprise on the top 10 sales volume list is Okay Bears, a new Solana SOL/USD NFT collection of 10,000. Okay Bears had a mint price of 1.5 SOL and saw strong demand post-sellout lead to a floor price that topped the 150 SOL level before settling at 87 SOL at the time of writing, or around $7,671. Okay Bears are available for secondary sales on Magic Eden and also as one of the first Solana projects listed on OpenSea.

Akutars was another new mint for the week and saw strong demand, while also seeing problems with its contract, leading to a loss of Ethereum locked away forever.

Overall, the top 10 sales volume list saw four newcomers and only one of the previous six leaderboard projects having a week-over-week decline.

Outside of the top 10, Doodles saw a 95% jump in sales volume to rank 13th on the list. Ethereum Name Services, which also has its own token called Ethereum Name Services ENS/USD came in 18th place with a 4,248% increase in sales volume led by a rush to buy three digit and four digit addresses.

Adidas Originals also jumped 90% in sales volume to rank 22nd with the announcement of a claim for physical merchandise from Adidas AG ADDYY.



