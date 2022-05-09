GateToken, Celo Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here's the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Waves WAVES/USD rose 10.43% to $14.49 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 568.78 million, which is 9.9% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $WAVES's estimated market cap is $1,463,482,565.00. Circulating Supply: 100,000,000.00 Max Supply: Not Available

LOSERS

BitTorrent BTT/USD declined by 4.72% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 95.61 million, which is 15.6% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $BTT's estimated market cap is $1,428,383,845.00. Circulating Supply: 929,275,160,714,000.00 Max Supply: 990,000,000,000,000.00

