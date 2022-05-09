GateToken, Celo Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here's the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:
GAINERS
- Waves WAVES/USD rose 10.43% to $14.49 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 568.78 million, which is 9.9% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $WAVES's estimated market cap is $1,463,482,565.00. Circulating Supply: 100,000,000.00 Max Supply: Not Available
- NEAR Protocol NEAR/USD rose 6.52% to $11.16 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.08 billion, which is 65.25% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $NEAR's estimated market cap is $7,621,345,243.00. Circulating Supply: 680,330,254.61 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
- Chain XCN/USD is up 2.19% at $0.08. Chain's current trading volume totals $188.51 million, a 92.59% increase from its 100-day average volume. $XCN's estimated market cap is $1,365,190,566.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 16,957,724,335.44 Max Supply: 68,895,442,185.00
LOSERS
- BitTorrent BTT/USD declined by 4.72% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 95.61 million, which is 15.6% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $BTT's estimated market cap is $1,428,383,845.00. Circulating Supply: 929,275,160,714,000.00 Max Supply: 990,000,000,000,000.00
- Celo CELO/USD declined by 3.25% to $2.21 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 60.90 million, which is 34.25% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 972,173,909.00. Circulating Supply: 439,191,694.00 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
- Monero XMR/USD decreased by 2.98% to $201.28 over the past 24 hours. Monero's current trading volume totals $252.98 million, a 36.91% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $XMR's estimated market cap is $3,658,361,269.00. Circulating Supply: 18,118,757.27 Max Supply: Not Available
- GateToken GT/USD fell 2.37% to $6.01 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $9.28 million, which is 51.56% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 913,421,078.00. Circulating Supply: 151,758,801.74 Max Supply: Not Available
- Radix XRD/USD declined by 1.9% to $0.11 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.18 million, which is 217.35% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $XRD's estimated market cap is $1,079,551,907.00. Circulating Supply: 9,866,322,787.09 Max Supply: 24,000,000,000.00
- NEXO NEXO/USD fell 1.29% to $1.81 over the past 24 hours. NEXO's current trading volume totals $16.06 million, a 12.76% increase from its 100-day average volume. $NEXO's estimated market cap is $1,016,142,707.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 560,000,010.01 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
- Terra LUNA/USD decreased by 1.27% to $59.63 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $4.77 billion, which is 124.43% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $LUNA's estimated market cap is $20,622,707,239.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 343,586,794.70 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
