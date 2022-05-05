Twitter Offshoot Bluesky Releases Early Code For Decentralized Social Network

Twitter Inc TWTR offshoot Bluesky has released its first open-source code for a decentralized social network.

What Happened: In a May 4 announcement, Bluesky CEO Jay Graber said that the project had released “ADX, the Authenticated Data Experiment” on GitHub.

“Feel free to play around, but don’t try to build your next big social app on this yet. Things are missing, and things are going to change,” said Graber.

Bluesky is a Twitter-funded initiative that was first proposed by former CEO and Bitcoin BTC/USD advocate Jack Dorsey in 2019. At the time, Dorsey said that the goal of establishing an independent offshoot was to develop an open and decentralized standard for social media.

Last month, Bluesky clarified that it would continue building a decentralized social network independent of Twitter, and the platform’s recent acquisition by Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk had no bearing on its operations.

The bluesky project originated with Twitter in 2019, but the Bluesky PBLLC established this year is an independent company focused on decentralized social network R&D. — bluesky (@bluesky) April 25, 2022

A number of key stakeholders within the cryptocurrency industry share a view that Musk’s Twitter takeover is a good thing for free speech and crypto in general.

See Also: 'Bitcoin Jesus' Roger Ver Now Backs Dogecoin — And Has This To Say About Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover

Coinbase Global Inc COIN CEO Brian Armstrong recently told Milken Institute that he believes there is an opportunity for Twitter to embrace free speech with a decentralized protocol.