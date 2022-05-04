QQQ
Elon Musk Causes Sudden Surge In ApeCoin As He Changes Twitter Profile Picture To BAYC

by Benzinga Overnight Desk, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 4, 2022 7:12 AM | 1 min read

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk changed his Twitter profile's feature image to that of a Bored Ape Yacht Club's (BAYC) ape. 

" I dunno … seems kinda fungible," the Dogecoin DOGE/USD bull said in a tweet, following the image change. It isn't immediately clear if Musk has purchased a BAYC non fungible token (NFT).

A screenshot of Elon Musk's Twitter profile.

BAYC native token ApeCoin APE/USD has shot up 12.9% in a sudden spike.

ApeCoin was significantly buoyant in April, surging 47.6% over the last 30 days. The cryptocurrency has been seeing weakness over the past few days over the Otherside land sale.

See Also: Celebrities That Own BAYC NFTs

Musk has been mostly critical of NFTs in the past, once chiding Twitter Inc. TWTR — a company he is now set to acquire — for prioritizing NFTs over the problem of cryptocurrency scams on its social media platform.

