Elon Musk Causes Sudden Surge In ApeCoin As He Changes Twitter Profile Picture To BAYC

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk changed his Twitter profile's feature image to that of a Bored Ape Yacht Club's (BAYC) ape.
" I dunno … seems kinda fungible," the Dogecoin DOGE/USD bull said in a tweet, following the image change. It isn't immediately clear if Musk has purchased a BAYC non fungible token (NFT).
I dunno … seems kinda fungible— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 4, 2022
BAYC native token ApeCoin APE/USD has shot up 12.9% in a sudden spike.
ApeCoin was significantly buoyant in April, surging 47.6% over the last 30 days. The cryptocurrency has been seeing weakness over the past few days over the Otherside land sale.
Musk has been mostly critical of NFTs in the past, once chiding Twitter Inc. TWTR — a company he is now set to acquire — for prioritizing NFTs over the problem of cryptocurrency scams on its social media platform.
