Bitcoin, Ethereum Accepted Here: Singapore Restaurant Draws Attention With Peculiar Sign At The Door

Cryptocurrencies continue to find backers in small businesses around the world. In a recent move, what gained limelight is a signboard at the door of Singapore’s 80-seat restaurant and bar — Maison Ikkoku — which advertises that it accepts payments in Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD, and a couple of other cryptos.

Known for its popular modern Japanese cuisine and located in the historic Kampong Glam neighborhood — it has a picturesque patio with views of the nearby Sultan Mosque. Bloomberg first reported the news.

You won’t find the prices listed in cryptocurrencies on the restaurant’s menu due to the regulatory restriction and because the crypto prices are volatile — the conversion rates could change frequently.

Maison Ikkoku CEO Ethan Leslie Leong told Bloomberg that crypto has been a serious boost for the business. With COVID-19 curbs lifting up, get-togethers have attracted employees of centralized exchanges, individual traders, and hedge fund managers, he reportedly said.

With a significant regulatory crackdown on cryptocurrencies and digital assets like NFTs all over Asia, Singapore has emerged as a haven for investors and crypto businesses. Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao and Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin are among some of the top crypto market influences that have made the city-state their home base because of its crypto-friendly regulations.

