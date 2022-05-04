Vitalik Buterin: 'Truly Acceptable' Ethereum L2 Fees Needs To Be Under 5 Cents

Layer 2 transaction fees on Ethereum ETH/USD should be under 5 cents to be “truly acceptable," the cryptocurrency's co-founder Vitalik Buterin has said.

What Happened: The Ethereum creator weighed in on a Tuesday tweet from Bankless podcast host Ryan Sean Adams that made a case for why Ethereum “isn’t expensive.”

Needs to get under $0.05 to be truly acceptable imo. But we're definitely making great progress, and even proto-danksharding may be enough to get us there for a while! — vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) May 3, 2022

Adams shared a screenshot of the Ethereum Layer 2 platform’s average transaction fees, highlighting how inexpensive it is to use these scaling solutions.

“Needs to get under $0.05 to be truly acceptable," Buterin said. "But we're definitely making great progress."

Meanwhile, the average transfer for a token swap on the Layer 1 chain remains on the higher side. At the time of writing, the gas fee for a token swap on Uniswap UNI/USD was $15.38.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, ETH was trading at $2,790, down 1.39% over 24 hours.