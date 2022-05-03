Tuesday's Afternoon Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here's the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Frax Share FXS/USD is up 10.09% at $24.96. Frax Share's current trading volume totals $52.00 million, a 134.42% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 1,502,408,817.00. Circulating Supply: 60,256,204.42 Max Supply: 98,861,040.05

is up 10.09% at $24.96. Frax Share's current trading volume totals $52.00 million, a 134.42% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 1,502,408,817.00. 60,256,204.42 98,861,040.05 Algorand ALGO/USD increased by 9.07% to $0.67. Algorand's current trading volume totals $629.57 million, a 266.74% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 4,467,360,489.00. Circulating Supply: 6,733,938,671.93 Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00

increased by 9.07% to $0.67. Algorand's current trading volume totals $629.57 million, a 266.74% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 4,467,360,489.00. 6,733,938,671.93 10,000,000,000.00 TRON TRX/USD increased by 6.42% to $0.07. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.88 billion, which is 100.63% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $TRX's estimated market cap is $7,203,504,769.00. Circulating Supply: 101,605,913,744.10 Max Supply: Not Available

increased by 6.42% to $0.07. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.88 billion, which is 100.63% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $TRX's estimated market cap is $7,203,504,769.00. 101,605,913,744.10 Not Available Helium HNT/USD rose 4.77% to $14.91 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $40.28 million, which is 65.57% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $HNT's estimated market cap is $1,501,439,281.00. Circulating Supply: 100,539,361.98 Max Supply: 223,000,000.00

rose 4.77% to $14.91 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $40.28 million, which is 65.57% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $HNT's estimated market cap is $1,501,439,281.00. 100,539,361.98 223,000,000.00 Cronos CRO/USD increased by 4.29% to $0.29. The trading volume for this coin is currently $169.40 million, which is 60.96% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $CRO's estimated market cap is $7,279,957,829.00. Circulating Supply: 25,263,013,692.00 Max Supply: Not Available

increased by 4.29% to $0.29. The trading volume for this coin is currently $169.40 million, which is 60.96% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $CRO's estimated market cap is $7,279,957,829.00. 25,263,013,692.00 Not Available Chain XCN/USD increased by 4.07% to $0.09. Chain's current trading volume totals $74.11 million, a 19.46% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $XCN's estimated market cap is $1,459,250,763.00. Circulating Supply: 16,957,724,335.44 Max Supply: 68,895,442,185.00

increased by 4.07% to $0.09. Chain's current trading volume totals $74.11 million, a 19.46% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $XCN's estimated market cap is $1,459,250,763.00. 16,957,724,335.44 68,895,442,185.00 Monero XMR/USD increased by 2.06% to $207.37. Monero's current trading volume totals $230.25 million, a 27.19% increase from its 100-day average volume. $XMR's estimated market cap is $3,738,533,778.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 18,116,169.07 Max Supply: Not Available

LOSERS

DeFiChain DFI/USD fell 1.49% to $4.27 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $13.71 million, which is 38.34% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 2,206,939,963.00. Circulating Supply: 518,382,017.04 Max Supply: Not Available

fell 1.49% to $4.27 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $13.71 million, which is 38.34% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 2,206,939,963.00. 518,382,017.04 Not Available Polkadot DOT/USD decreased by 1.45% to $14.68 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 375.10 million, which is 51.14% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 16,210,678,204.00. Circulating Supply: 1,108,736,503.43 Max Supply: Not Available

decreased by 1.45% to $14.68 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 375.10 million, which is 51.14% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 16,210,678,204.00. 1,108,736,503.43 Not Available Cardano ADA/USD decreased by 1.4% to $0.77 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 582.95 million, which is 46.87% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $ADA's estimated market cap is $24,565,196,495.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 32,066,390,668.41 Max Supply: 45,000,000,000.00

decreased by 1.4% to $0.77 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 582.95 million, which is 46.87% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $ADA's estimated market cap is $24,565,196,495.00 as of today. 32,066,390,668.41 45,000,000,000.00 XRP XRP/USD declined by 1.39% to $0.6 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 2.58 billion, which is 19.24% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 28,848,740,857.00. Circulating Supply: 48,161,104,284.00 Max Supply: 100,000,000,000.00

declined by 1.39% to $0.6 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 2.58 billion, which is 19.24% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 28,848,740,857.00. 48,161,104,284.00 100,000,000,000.00 Elrond EGLD/USD declined by 1.21% to $123.78 over the past 24 hours. Elrond's current trading volume totals $70.64 million, a 51.08% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 2,737,093,848.00. Circulating Supply: 22,284,489.00 Max Supply: Not Available

declined by 1.21% to $123.78 over the past 24 hours. Elrond's current trading volume totals $70.64 million, a 51.08% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 2,737,093,848.00. 22,284,489.00 Not Available LEO Token LEO/USD fell 1.1% to $5.63 over the past 24 hours. LEO Token's current trading volume totals $2.86 million, a 52.5% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 5,267,045,334.00. Circulating Supply: 936,291,348.90 Max Supply: Not Available

fell 1.1% to $5.63 over the past 24 hours. LEO Token's current trading volume totals $2.86 million, a 52.5% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 5,267,045,334.00. 936,291,348.90 Not Available Loopring LRC/USD declined by 1.04% to $0.72 over the past 24 hours. Loopring's current trading volume totals $140.64 million, a 45.22% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $LRC's estimated market cap is $894,301,635.00. Circulating Supply: 1,245,991,468.94 Max Supply: 1,374,513,896.00

