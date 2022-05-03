QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Washington Warming To Crypto? Coinbase's Brian Armstrong Says Over 50% Of People In D.C. Are 'Pro Crypto' Now

by Shanthi Rexaline, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 3, 2022 9:29 AM | 2 min read
Zinger Brief
  • Cryptocurrencies have now more backers at Washington than ever before
  • This is despite the regulatory overhand that is clouding the outlook for the industry

Policymakers may be slowly and steadily warming to the concept of cryptocurrencies and its adoption, according to Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN co-founder and chief executive officer Brian Armstrong.

What Happened: It has become harder to meet a cryptocurrency skeptic in Washington D.C. nowadays, Armstrong said, according to Bloomberg — adding that about 50% or more people in Washington are "pro crypto" now.

Armstrong's comments came while speaking at the Milken Institute of Global Conference.

Crypto adoption is likely to increase massively from the existing 200 million to 1 billion within a decade, Armstrong said. In another 10-20 years, a majority of the GDP will happen in the cryptocurrency economy, he added.

Ark Invest's Cathie Wood, who was also part of the discussion, reportedly said she sees talent drain out of financial companies into DeFi and next-gen internet.

"So they have to take it seriously, or else they are going to be hollowed out," Wood said.

Wood, however, lamented the fact that regulatory clarity in crypto has been happening at a much slower pace than with the internet. Regulatory overhang is one of the chief reasons that is stymying crypto's progress, she added.

Related Link: Grayscale Points Out SEC's Inconsistency In Bitcoin Stop ETF Rejections

Why It's Important: The views come amid recent efforts to bring stricter oversight on the cryptocurrency industry. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said during a House Committee on Financial Services hearing that increased government regulation is required to oversee the proliferation of cryptos and other digital assets and to prevent fraudulent and illicit transactions.

The SEC and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission are working in unison to bring about safeguards for crypto investors.

Meanwhile, several lawmakers have been found transacting in crypto recently, underlining their positive predisposition toward digital currencies.

Sitting members of Congress have bought and sold cryptos worth $1.8 million since the beginning of 2021, GovTech reported, citing data from 2Iq Research. The amount is based on the midpoint of the dollar ranges disclosed by lawmakers.

Related Link: Crypto Regulation Should Aim To Avoid Financial System Disruption: Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen

Photo: Courtesy of Coinbase

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BitcoinBrian Armstrongwashington DCCryptocurrencyGovernmentRegulationsMarketsMedia