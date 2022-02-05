This Republican Senator And Former Presidential Candidate Bought The Late January Dip In Bitcoin

byShanthi Rexaline
February 5, 2022 3:55 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
This Republican Senator And Former Presidential Candidate Bought The Late January Dip In Bitcoin

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is staging a recovery after hitting a near-term bottom of $33,184.06 on Jan. 24, and one U.S. Senator has capitalized on the opportunity.

Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz bought between $15,001 and $50,000 worth of Bitcoin on Jan. 25, a periodic transaction report filed with the Senate on Friday showed.

The senator made the purchases through the brokerage River Financial.

Bitcoin traded in a range of $35,779.43-$37,247.52 on Jan. 25, having recovered from the previous session's low. This trading range was way below the all-time high of $68,789.63 the apex crypto hit on Nov. 10, 2021.

Cruz, according to Cointelegraph, has lately become a proponent of cryptocurrencies and the Blockchain industry. His allegiance to Bitcoin does not come as a surprise, as his state Texas has emerged as a bitcoin mining hub.

The senator has in the past voiced his support for the acceptance of crypto payments at gift shops and vending machines in the U.S. Capitol complex. He has also opposed the provisions in a bipartisan Senate bill that called for new tax rules for crypto-trading firms and brokers.

Related Link: Bitcoin Reigns Supreme, Still Accounts For 46% of the Total Value of Crypto Markets: Survey

Photo: Courtesy of Matt Johnson on Flickr

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets

Related Articles

Top Ten Stock Market Moving Headlines From Last Week: Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, Snap, Spotify Earnings And More

Top Ten Stock Market Moving Headlines From Last Week: Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, Snap, Spotify Earnings And More

Every day, Benzinga TV covers the biggest topics of the stock market. Benzinga’s new weekly highlights show features the top ten events of the previous week. Follow Benzinga on YouTube for daily shows committed to providing the best market news and commentary. read more
Bitcoin Stays Above Key Support: What Does The Near-Term Hold For The Apex Crypto?

Bitcoin Stays Above Key Support: What Does The Near-Term Hold For The Apex Crypto?

The cryptocurrency market is beginning to turn a corner from the lackluster phase it found itself in since peaking in early November. Most coins have bounced off the bottom and are taking trepidatious steps toward a recovery. Is the recent reversal merely a dead cat bounce, or is it the first step toward a sustainable recovery? read more
SEC Delays Decision On Grayscale's Bitcoin Spot ETF, Requests Public Comments About Proposal

SEC Delays Decision On Grayscale's Bitcoin Spot ETF, Requests Public Comments About Proposal

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has delayed a decision on a proposal to list and trade a Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) ETF by Grayscale Bitcoin Trust. read more
EXCLUSIVE: Popular Contrarian Investor CryptoWhale On Why He Turned Bearish On Bitcoin, How Dogecoin Community Is 'Fun,' Rise Of Altcoins And 2022 Prediction

EXCLUSIVE: Popular Contrarian Investor CryptoWhale On Why He Turned Bearish On Bitcoin, How Dogecoin Community Is 'Fun,' Rise Of Altcoins And 2022 Prediction

Pseudonymous Twitter user “Mr. Whale,” also known as “CryptoWhale,” has amassed both massive fanfare and controversy on the social media platform. read more