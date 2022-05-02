Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Fantom FTM/USD rose 10.25% to $0.76 over the past 24 hours. Fantom's current trading volume totals $989.93 million, a 31.55% increase from its 100-day average volume. $FTM's estimated market cap is $1,949,946,407.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 2,541,152,731.01 Max Supply: 3,175,000,000.00

increased by 5.37% to $83.68. Trading volume for this coin is 21.02 million, which is 41.51% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $BLUNA's estimated market cap is $7,068,212,329.00. 84,498,931.72 Not Available THORChain RUNE/USD rose 4.51% to $6.43 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 151.56 million, which is 10.81% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $RUNE's estimated market cap is $1,940,033,291.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 300,755,174.94 Max Supply: 500,000,000.00

rose 4.48% to $84.11 over the past 24 hours. Terra's current trading volume totals $1.69 billion, a 22.77% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $LUNA's estimated market cap is $29,020,418,555.00 as of today. 344,418,609.76 1,000,000,000.00 Chain XCN/USD is up 4.22% at $0.08. The trading volume for this coin is currently $97.04 million, which is 5.03% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 1,425,230,291.00. Circulating Supply: 16,957,724,335.44 Max Supply: 68,895,442,185.00

increased by 4.16% to $2.83. Trading volume for this coin is 5.02 million, which is 3.44% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $LDO's estimated market cap is $917,068,398.00 as of today. 324,676,810.55 1,000,000,000.00 Harmony ONE/USD rose 3.81% to $0.08 over the past 24 hours. Harmony's current trading volume totals $92.67 million, a 12.23% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $ONE's estimated market cap is $970,617,663.00. Circulating Supply: 12,049,042,164.10 Max Supply: 13,156,044,839.79

LOSERS

Dogecoin DOGE/USD decreased by 1.35% to $0.13 over the past 24 hours. Dogecoin's current trading volume totals $705.38 million, a 25.99% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 17,310,633,471.00. Circulating Supply: 132,670,764,299.89 Max Supply: Not Available

declined by 1.27% to $22.35 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 15.75 million, which is 38.2% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 1,347,052,784.00. 60,264,660.45 100,000,000.00 Klaytn KLAY/USD declined by 1.25% to $0.71 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $57.59 million, which is 2.75% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $KLAY's estimated market cap is $1,983,630,522.00. Circulating Supply: 2,796,038,963.20 Max Supply: Not Available

fell 1.25% to $12.63 over the past 24 hours. Internet Computer's current trading volume totals $135.58 million, a 31.4% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $ICP's estimated market cap is $2,848,852,086.00 as of today. 225,607,781.95 469,213,710.00 Monero XMR/USD declined by 1.24% to $209.25 over the past 24 hours. Monero's current trading volume totals $163.53 million, a 9.72% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $XMR's estimated market cap is $3,786,928,154.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 18,115,581.54 Max Supply: Not Available

fell 1.12% to $5.49 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $2.41 million, which is 29.96% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $LEO's estimated market cap is $5,120,936,235.00 as of today. 936,304,065.90 Not Available Zcash ZEC/USD decreased by 1.04% to $117.42 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 145.36 million, which is 39.5% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 1,463,893,494.00. Circulating Supply: 12,397,237.67 Max Supply: 21,000,000.00

