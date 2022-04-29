Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

NEXO NEXO/USD rose 17.1% to $2.54 over the past 24 hours. NEXO's current trading volume totals $80.35 million, a 922.24% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $NEXO's estimated market cap is $1,427,563,555.00. Circulating Supply: 560,000,010.01 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

rose 17.1% to $2.54 over the past 24 hours. NEXO's current trading volume totals $80.35 million, a 922.24% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $NEXO's estimated market cap is $1,427,563,555.00. 560,000,010.01 1,000,000,000.00 ApeCoin APE/USD increased by 7.19% to $22.19. ApeCoin's current trading volume totals $6.96 billion, a 449.34% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 6,361,242,116.00. Circulating Supply: 284,843,750.00 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

increased by 7.19% to $22.19. ApeCoin's current trading volume totals $6.96 billion, a 449.34% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 6,361,242,116.00. 284,843,750.00 1,000,000,000.00 TRON TRX/USD increased by 5.56% to $0.07. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.39 billion, which is 51.09% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $TRX's estimated market cap is $6,811,879,116.00. Circulating Supply: 101,617,157,924.83 Max Supply: Not Available

increased by 5.56% to $0.07. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.39 billion, which is 51.09% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $TRX's estimated market cap is $6,811,879,116.00. 101,617,157,924.83 Not Available Kava KAVA/USD is up 2.75% at $5.39. The trading volume for this coin is currently $143.12 million, which is 119.76% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 979,382,789.00. Circulating Supply: 181,194,974.00 Max Supply: Not Available

LOSERS

Bitcoin BTC/USD decreased by 1.41% to $39018 over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin's current trading volume totals $32.66 billion, a 39.64% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $BTC's estimated market cap is $745,591,294,161.00. Circulating Supply: 19,025,650.00 Max Supply: 21,000,000.00

decreased by 1.41% to $39018 over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin's current trading volume totals $32.66 billion, a 39.64% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $BTC's estimated market cap is $745,591,294,161.00. 19,025,650.00 21,000,000.00 Dash DASH/USD fell 1.38% to $95.09 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 142.31 million, which is 33.23% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $DASH's estimated market cap is $1,019,794,085.00. Circulating Supply: 10,701,262.57 Max Supply: Not Available

fell 1.38% to $95.09 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 142.31 million, which is 33.23% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $DASH's estimated market cap is $1,019,794,085.00. 10,701,262.57 Not Available BNB BNB/USD declined by 1.32% to $397.35 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $2.17 billion, which is 45.84% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 67,044,658,753.00. Circulating Supply: 168,137,035.90 Max Supply: 168,137,035.90

declined by 1.32% to $397.35 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $2.17 billion, which is 45.84% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 67,044,658,753.00. 168,137,035.90 168,137,035.90 OKB OKB/USD decreased by 1.31% to $18.87 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 53.03 million, which is 65.07% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $OKB's estimated market cap is $4,919,627,249.00. Circulating Supply: 260,143,733.83 Max Supply: Not Available

decreased by 1.31% to $18.87 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 53.03 million, which is 65.07% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $OKB's estimated market cap is $4,919,627,249.00. 260,143,733.83 Not Available Stellar XLM/USD fell 1.31% to $0.18 over the past 24 hours. Stellar's current trading volume totals $220.49 million, a 22.13% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $XLM's estimated market cap is $4,531,715,001.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 24,774,716,334.04 Max Supply: 50,001,787,861.13

fell 1.31% to $0.18 over the past 24 hours. Stellar's current trading volume totals $220.49 million, a 22.13% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $XLM's estimated market cap is $4,531,715,001.00 as of today. 24,774,716,334.04 50,001,787,861.13 Bitcoin SV BSV/USD declined by 1.22% to $77.57 over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin SV's current trading volume totals $84.07 million, a 20.91% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $BSV's estimated market cap is $1,479,183,194.00. Circulating Supply: 19,045,414.14 Max Supply: Not Available

declined by 1.22% to $77.57 over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin SV's current trading volume totals $84.07 million, a 20.91% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $BSV's estimated market cap is $1,479,183,194.00. 19,045,414.14 Not Available KuCoin Token KCS/USD decreased by 1.08% to $19.07 over the past 24 hours. KuCoin Token's current trading volume totals $5.95 million, a 41.21% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $KCS's estimated market cap is $1,874,746,066.00. Circulating Supply: 98,141,682.95 Max Supply: Not Available

