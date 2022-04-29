QQQ
Walmart-Owned Indian E-tailer Flipkart Looking Into Metaverse, Web3 Foray

by Navdeep Yadav, Benzinga Staff Writer 
April 29, 2022 4:56 AM | 1 min read

American retail giant Walmart Inc.'s WMT Indian e-commerce arm Flipkart has launched an in-house innovation unit called 'Flipkart Labs' to explore ways to expand into the Metaverse and Web3. 

What Happened: The company said its innovation lab would enable Flipkart to test new Web3 and Metaverse use-cases with real-world applications, including NFT-related use cases, virtual storefronts and other blockchain-related functions.

See Also: HOW TO INVEST IN THE METAVERSE

"Web 3.0 is poised to play a strong role in India's digital acceleration .. [it] leverages the best of the latest technology like blockchain for real-world use cases that can digitally transform businesses like ours," Naren Ravula, VP and head of product strategy and deployment at Flipkart Labs said in a statement.

Why It Matters: The move comes at a time when digital assets are under fire in India amid the regulatory crackdown. The country's exchanges for cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD, and Dogecoin DOGE/USD have seen a steep fall in volumes

See Also: Amazon India Hints At Metaverse Launch On This Blockchain

Flipkart recently postponed its plans for a U.S. listing due to market uncertainty. The company has also boosted its IPO valuation to $60 billion-$70 billion from a previous $50 billion. 

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, shares in Walmart closed 1.28% higher on Thursday. 

Photo courtesy: Flipkart

