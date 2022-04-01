Amazon India Hints At Metaverse Launch On This Blockchain

Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN India could potentially be exploring a virtual launch in the metaverse.

What Happened: The company posted a teaser on Twitter on Wednesday, saying “something new is on the horizon” and tagging the blockchain-based virtual world Decentraland MANA/USD.

Amazon India also mentioned smartphone maker OnePlus in the tweet, suggesting that the newly launched OnePlus 10 Pro 5G might make an appearance in Decentraland’s metaverse.

More details of the partnership remained unclear at the time of writing.

In recent times, a number of physical products and services have branched into the metaverse; included in this list is JPM Morgan Chase & Co. JPM which became the first major bank to open a lounge in the metaverse.

Last month, billionaire beauty mogul Rihanna filed a trademark application to sell virtual cosmetics in the metaverse under the FENTY brand.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, MANA was trading at $2.53, down 10.69% in the last 24 hours.