Ahead Of The Curve — Are You Staying Up To Date With Blockchain's Latest Trends?

Today’s cryptocurrency market is a far cry from that of just a few years ago.

It has arguably matured in leaps and bounds as billions of institutional dollars have poured in.

This so-called “smart” money may act as a buffer against the more capricious retail money. The market is still highly volatile when compared to traditional equities to be sure, but it’s perhaps a bit more logical and immune to wild swings – most of the time.

Many consider blockchain to be a modern gold rush, a Wild West of sorts in which fortunes can be made – and lost – overnight. And just like the Gold Rush, much money could be made by those servicing the prospectors as well. Levi Strauss & Co. LEVI made money hand-over-fist by selling sturdy jeans to the 49ers. So did countless others who sold things like shovels, pickaxes and supplies to the men mining for gold.

Today, those who have the specialized technical knowledge required to work within the blockchain industry can make very healthy salaries. Talent.com lists the average salary for a blockchain engineer in the U.S. at $146,250 a year, about four times the national average income and about $35,000 more than software engineers outside of the industry.

This highly competitive pay means there is a wealth of talent applying for these jobs. Staying ahead of the curve, and keeping up with the latest trends in the industry might be critical to being competitive.

Lately, much of the buzz has been surrounding non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and the metaverse and more specifically, their marriage. NFTs are most closely associated with pieces of digital art. However, increasingly NFTs are imbued with more utility than just a simple picture. Projects like Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) created their own token ApeCoin APE/USD, which was airdropped to owners of its NFTs. Holders of BAYC NFTs received six figures worth of the cryptocurrency. The coin will soon be used, among other things, to buy land in its metaverse project dubbed Otherside.

Specialized technical schools could be a viable option for those looking to deepen their knowledge of blockchain and look into the industry. One such school, the Blockchain Institute of Technology, has several courses surrounding both NFTs and the metaverse and reports that it is developing soon-to-be-released courses tailored specifically to the intersection of the two popular topics.

If you are interested in learning more about the institute, which is currently undergoing a round of funding, click here.

