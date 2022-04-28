Why Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Shares Are Rising

Shares of semiconductor stocks, including Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. TSM, are trading higher in sympathy with QUALCOMM, Inc. QCOM, which reported better-than-expected second-quarter EPS and sales results.

Qualcomm reported fiscal second-quarter revenue of $11.16 billion, which beat the $10.6 billion estimate. The company reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $3.21 per share, which beat the estimate of $2.91 per share…Read More

See Also: Why Pinterest Shares Are Moving Higher Today

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company is the world's largest dedicated chip foundry.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is trading higher by 5.5% at $95.22. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52-week high of $145.00 and a 52-week low of $90.22.