Why Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Shares Are Rising

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor
April 28, 2022 4:02 PM | 1 min read

Shares of semiconductor stocks, including Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. TSM, are trading higher in sympathy with QUALCOMM, Inc. QCOM, which reported better-than-expected second-quarter EPS and sales results.

Qualcomm reported fiscal second-quarter revenue of $11.16 billion, which beat the $10.6 billion estimate. The company reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $3.21 per share, which beat the estimate of $2.91 per share…Read More

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company is the world's largest dedicated chip foundry.
According to data from Benzinga Pro, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is trading higher by 5.5% at $95.22. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52-week high of $145.00 and a 52-week low of $90.22.

Posted In: MoversTrading Ideas