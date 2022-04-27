QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why SolarEdge Technologies Shares Are Rising Following Enphase Energy's Earnings Report

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor
April 27, 2022 11:37 AM | 1 min read

SolarEdge Technologies Inc SEDG shares are trading higher by 4.03% at $254.62 in sympathy with Enphase Energy Inc ENPH after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and issued second-quarter guidance above estimates.

Enphase said first-quarter revenue increased 7% year-over-year to $441.3 million, which beat the $432.1 million estimate. The company reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 79 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 66 cents per share… Read More

See Also: Why Visa Shares Are Trading Higher Today

SolarEdge Technologies designs, develops and sells direct current optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic installations.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week high of $389.71 and a 52-week low of $199.33.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingMoversTrading Ideas