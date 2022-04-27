Why SolarEdge Technologies Shares Are Rising Following Enphase Energy's Earnings Report

SolarEdge Technologies Inc SEDG shares are trading higher by 4.03% at $254.62 in sympathy with Enphase Energy Inc ENPH after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and issued second-quarter guidance above estimates.

Enphase said first-quarter revenue increased 7% year-over-year to $441.3 million, which beat the $432.1 million estimate. The company reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 79 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 66 cents per share… Read More

SolarEdge Technologies designs, develops and sells direct current optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic installations.



According to data from Benzinga Pro, SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week high of $389.71 and a 52-week low of $199.33.