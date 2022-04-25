Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Dogecoin DOGE/USD rose 22.76% to $0.16 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $3.52 billion, which is 297.02% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $DOGE's estimated market cap is $21,430,732,014.00. Circulating Supply: 132,670,764,299.89 Max Supply: Not Available

rose 22.76% to $0.16 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $3.52 billion, which is 297.02% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $DOGE's estimated market cap is $21,430,732,014.00. 132,670,764,299.89 Not Available Lido DAO LDO/USD rose 8.03% to $3.31 over the past 24 hours. Lido DAO's current trading volume totals $6.85 million, a 35.45% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 1,031,820,236.00. Circulating Supply: 311,942,305.45 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

rose 8.03% to $3.31 over the past 24 hours. Lido DAO's current trading volume totals $6.85 million, a 35.45% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 1,031,820,236.00. 311,942,305.45 1,000,000,000.00 Bonded Luna BLUNA/USD is up 5.39% at $96.23. Bonded Luna's current trading volume totals $57.41 million, a 78.32% increase from its 100-day average volume. $BLUNA's estimated market cap is $8,142,984,581.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 85,286,929.80 Max Supply: Not Available

is up 5.39% at $96.23. Bonded Luna's current trading volume totals $57.41 million, a 78.32% increase from its 100-day average volume. $BLUNA's estimated market cap is $8,142,984,581.00 as of today. 85,286,929.80 Not Available THORChain RUNE/USD rose 5.0% to $8.38 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $255.04 million, which is 58.75% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $RUNE's estimated market cap is $2,527,212,585.00. Circulating Supply: 300,755,174.94 Max Supply: 500,000,000.00

rose 5.0% to $8.38 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $255.04 million, which is 58.75% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $RUNE's estimated market cap is $2,527,212,585.00. 300,755,174.94 500,000,000.00 Shiba Inu SHIB/USD rose 4.63% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. Shiba Inu's current trading volume totals $1.14 billion, a 16.17% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $SHIB's estimated market cap is $13,694,340,077.00. Circulating Supply: 549,146,987,315,505.38 Max Supply: Not Available

rose 4.63% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. Shiba Inu's current trading volume totals $1.14 billion, a 16.17% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $SHIB's estimated market cap is $13,694,340,077.00. 549,146,987,315,505.38 Not Available Terra LUNA/USD is up 4.55% at $96.03. Terra's current trading volume totals $2.75 billion, a 26.23% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $LUNA's estimated market cap is $33,383,051,687.00. Circulating Supply: 347,991,133.27 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

is up 4.55% at $96.03. Terra's current trading volume totals $2.75 billion, a 26.23% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $LUNA's estimated market cap is $33,383,051,687.00. 347,991,133.27 1,000,000,000.00 BitDAO BIT/USD increased by 2.55% to $1.29. The trading volume for this coin is currently $63.06 million, which is 27.0% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 1,188,642,248.00. Circulating Supply: 920,246,918.86 Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00

LOSERS

Arweave AR/USD fell 1.46% to $27.19 over the past 24 hours. Arweave's current trading volume totals $19.01 million, a 47.31% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 1,363,634,239.00. Circulating Supply: 50,108,502.00 Max Supply: 66,000,000.00

fell 1.46% to $27.19 over the past 24 hours. Arweave's current trading volume totals $19.01 million, a 47.31% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 1,363,634,239.00. 50,108,502.00 66,000,000.00 Uniswap UNI/USD declined by 1.38% to $8.73 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 188.34 million, which is 8.36% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 3,983,020,473.00. Circulating Supply: 456,489,583.40 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

declined by 1.38% to $8.73 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 188.34 million, which is 8.36% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 3,983,020,473.00. 456,489,583.40 1,000,000,000.00 Radix XRD/USD declined by 1.37% to $0.13 over the past 24 hours. Radix's current trading volume totals $264.78 thousand, a 34.23% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 1,242,759,729.00. Circulating Supply: 9,851,241,094.25 Max Supply: 24,000,000,000.00

declined by 1.37% to $0.13 over the past 24 hours. Radix's current trading volume totals $264.78 thousand, a 34.23% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 1,242,759,729.00. 9,851,241,094.25 24,000,000,000.00 Internet Computer ICP/USD decreased by 1.14% to $16.12 over the past 24 hours. Internet Computer's current trading volume totals $177.38 million, a 14.52% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 3,632,799,959.00. Circulating Supply: 225,283,144.30 Max Supply: 469,213,710.00

decreased by 1.14% to $16.12 over the past 24 hours. Internet Computer's current trading volume totals $177.38 million, a 14.52% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 3,632,799,959.00. 225,283,144.30 469,213,710.00 Decentraland MANA/USD declined by 1.09% to $1.97 over the past 24 hours. Decentraland's current trading volume totals $336.46 million, a 29.32% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $MANA's estimated market cap is $2,985,780,419.00. Circulating Supply: 1,514,355,369.04 Max Supply: 2,193,689,327.32

declined by 1.09% to $1.97 over the past 24 hours. Decentraland's current trading volume totals $336.46 million, a 29.32% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $MANA's estimated market cap is $2,985,780,419.00. 1,514,355,369.04 2,193,689,327.32 Stellar XLM/USD declined by 1.08% to $0.19 over the past 24 hours. Stellar's current trading volume totals $284.72 million, a 0.37% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $XLM's estimated market cap is $4,688,673,150.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 24,776,719,213.18 Max Supply: 50,001,787,885.13

declined by 1.08% to $0.19 over the past 24 hours. Stellar's current trading volume totals $284.72 million, a 0.37% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $XLM's estimated market cap is $4,688,673,150.00 as of today. 24,776,719,213.18 50,001,787,885.13 VeChain VET/USD decreased by 1.02% to $0.06 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 292.77 million, which is 14.69% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 3,730,688,659.00. Circulating Supply: 66,760,741,299.00 Max Supply: Not Available

