So What's Going On With Cenntro Electric Group Shares?

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor
April 25, 2022 2:18 PM | 1 min read

Cenntro Electric Group Ltd CENN shares are trading higher by 16.76% at $1.98 on above-average volume despite no company-specific news to justify the price action.

Cenntro Electric Group will hold a conference call during Monday’s after-hours session to discuss its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Cenntro Electric Group is a commercial electric vehicle technology company with advanced, market-validated electric commercial vehicles.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Cenntro Electric Group has a 52-week high of $15.00 and a 52-week low of $1.05.

