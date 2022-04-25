QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why Novavax Shares Are Rising

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor
April 25, 2022 1:35 PM | 1 min read

Shares of vaccine companies, including Novavax, Inc. NVAX, are trading higher amid COVID-19 concerns due to rising cases in China.

Rising COVID-19 cases in China's capital Beijing and Shanghai, where enforcement of a strict "zero-COVID" policy is ongoing, have drawn global attention. 

The world's second-largest economy has been struggling to completely stamp out the pandemic as traders and investors weigh increasing infections in the region.

See Also: Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Is Falling Today

Novavax, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Novavax has a 52-week high of $277.80 and a 52-week low of $46.03.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Sectorwhy it's movingMoversTrading Ideas