What's Going On With Moderna Shares?

Shares of vaccine companies, including Moderna Inc MRNA, are trading higher amid COVID-19 concerns due to rising cases in China.

Rising COVID-19 cases in China's capital Beijing and Shanghai, where enforcement of a strict "zero-COVID" policy is ongoing, have drawn global attention.

The world's second-largest economy has been struggling to completely stamp out the pandemic as traders and investors weigh increasing infections in the region.

See Also: Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Is Falling Today

Moderna’s mRNA technology was rapidly validated with its COVID-19 vaccine, which was authorized in the United States in December 2020.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Moderna has a 52-week high of $497.49 and a 52-week low of $122.01.