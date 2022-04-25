QQQ
Why Verizon Shares Are Falling

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor
April 25, 2022 12:30 PM | 1 min read

Verizon Communications Inc. VZ shares are trading lower by 4.23% at $49.72 after Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral.

Verizon last week reported first-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.35 which was in line with the analyst consensus estimate. The company reported sales of $33.60 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $33.54 billion. Verizon also sees FY22 adjusted EPS guidance at the lower end of its previously issued $5.40-$5.55 range.

Verizon offers communications, technology, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses and governmental entities worldwide.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Verizon has a 52-week high of $59.85 and a 52-week low of $49.68.

